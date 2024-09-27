Boston Omaha Corporation (NYSE:BOC), a holding company with diverse interests across billboards, broadband, insurance, and real estate, has entered a stable phase. Despite recent leadership changes and declining stock prices, the company's underlying businesses continue to perform strongly, presenting investors
Boston Omaha Has A Long Runway Ahead
Summary
- Boston Omaha Corporation (BOC) is in the early stages of building a stable, infrastructure-like business model with recurring revenue streams across its core sectors: billboards, broadband, and insurance.
- The company’s strategic focus on underserved, non-competitive niche areas has led to resilient growth and strong cash flow, especially in the billboard and broadband segments.
- With favorable economic conditions and capital discipline, BOC is well-positioned for continued revenue growth, particularly as interest rate cuts could fuel its billboard and broadband expansion.
- Despite diluting shares to fund expansion, BOC has tripled its revenue per share since 2018 and maintains minimal debt costs, ensuring effective growth for shareholders.
