PACCAR Inc. (PCAR), a multinational company famous for its US trucks, whose share price soared in 2023, has stagnated and corrected in 2024. The company's second quarterly report was released back on
Paccar: Moderate Growth Outlook And Short-Term Weakness Makes This A Hold
Summary
- PACCAR Inc's stock price stagnated in 2024 after soaring in 2023; mixed Q2 report and executive share sales suggest holding the stock.
- The company generates revenue from manufacturing and selling heavy-duty trucks, spare parts, and financial services, leveraging strong brand names like Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF Trucks.
- Despite good competitive positioning, Q2 earnings per share and margins fell; industry growth and potential in electric trucks and autonomous technology offer future opportunities.
- Fair value calculated at $91, close to current price; recommend holding PACCAR stock due to moderate growth prospects and macroeconomic risks.
