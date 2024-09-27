Blueprint Medicines: Growth For The Long Term Still Mostly Priced In
Summary
- Despite solid earnings beats, Blueprint Medicines is trading down ~16% since my last article.
- AYVAKIT/AYVAKYT revenues have doubled for four consecutive years, with 2024 guidance pegging net product revenue at $435-$450 million, a ~117% increase from 2023.
- CEO Haviland highlights AYVAKIT's multibillion-dollar potential, driven by its unique value proposition and strong adoption among physicians, patients, and payers.
- Blueprint's revised revenue guidance is based on strong first-half 2024 performance and growing experience with factors driving its business, particularly in systemic mastocytosis treatment.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BPMC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
I may buy or sell interests in any company mentioned over the next 72 hours.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.