Perspectives: Listed REITs - Fall Edition

Summary

  • Public REITs have benefited from a great rotation within equity markets since the end of June, with U.S. REITs returning 13.2% vs. S&P 500 3.7%.
  • Clear evidence of a growth slowdown and moderating inflation has increased the market’s conviction Fed rate cuts are imminent.
  • REITs in sectors such as senior housing, single-family rental, cold warehouse storage, and wireless towers are a compelling opportunity with visible, defensive cash flows that offer attractive growth under a variety of economic outcomes.
  • Despite recent outperformance, REITs remain historically cheap relative to equities.
  • Public REIT valuations remain attractive versus private real estate funds.

By Kelly Rush, CFA, Chief Executive Officer, Public Real Assets & Chief Investment Officer, Real Estate Securities, & Todd Kellenberger, CFA

REITs remain on course for a recovery

Public REITs have benefited from a great rotation within

The Principal Financial Group (The Principal®) is a global investment management leader offering retirement services, insurance solutions and asset management.

