Not All Chips Are Down: Evaluating Sumco Corporation's Wafer Game

Sep. 27, 2024 1:55 PM ETSumco Corporation (SUMCF) StockSSNLF, TSM
Grassroots Trading profile picture
Grassroots Trading
496 Followers
(13min)

Summary

  • Sumco Corporation, a key player in silicon wafers, has struggled with poor stock performance and inconsistent dividends despite strong market demand for advanced semiconductors.
  • The company's Q2 2024 sales exceeded forecasts, driven by a rebound in the 300-mm wafer market and favorable currency and cost cuts.
  • Sumco faces significant challenges, including negative cash flow, rising depreciation costs, and weak demand in the 200-mm wafer market, impacting overall profitability.
  • I rate SUMCF a 'Hold' due to its poor historical performance, ongoing financial issues, and mixed market conditions, despite growth prospects in AI and advanced semiconductors.

Three Multicolored Patterned 12 Inch 300 mm Silicon Wafers On a White Background

Aaron Hawkins/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

When you think of silicon wafers, Sumco Corporation (OTCPK:SUMCF) probably doesn't come to mind, but this Tokyo-based company is behind the tech we use every day-computers, smartphones, and AI servers. Even with a solid spot in the market, Sumco's

This article was written by

Grassroots Trading profile picture
Grassroots Trading
496 Followers
The mission of Grassroots Trading rests on the following principles: providing objective, unbiased, and balanced research, backed by solid data and completely void of emotional influences or preference for companies; focusing on small- to mid-cap companies, offering the Seeking Alpha investor compelling points of view on these often overlooked investment opportunities; and periodically identifying potential opportunities in large- and mega-cap companies, expanding the scope to provide encompassing coverage of the dynamic equity markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SUMCF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SUMCF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SUMCF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News