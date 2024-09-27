Alibaba's Savior Is Not Chinese Stimulus, But An Impending Global AI Partnership
Summary
- China's recent stimulus package has been a saving grace for depressed valuations in big Chinese tech firms. Yet uncertainties remain on the gains' durability, and at this time they've been relinquished.
- However, we believe Alibaba's recent upsurge, driven primarily by economic stimulus pervasively applicable to its Chinese peers, continues to underappreciate impending company-specific catalysts.
- The market's elevated interest in China's recent macroeconomic developments has essentially overshadowed Alibaba's recent slew of global partnerships forged — including the one with AI darling Nvidia.
- The latest developments, which follow the recent completion of Alibaba's antitrust probe, could potentially be paving the way to a larger AI partnership on the global scale that remains overlooked.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.