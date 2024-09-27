With all the talk leading up to last week’s rate cut, it became a forgone conclusion that interest rates would fall. People forget, however, that the Federal Reserve only has control over the short end of the yield curve, and as one moves
Higher Interest Rates?
Summary
- With all the talk leading up to last week’s rate cut, it became a forgone conclusion that interest rates would fall.
- At the long end of the curve, rates haven't declined; they’ve actually seen relatively large increases.
- Even as the S&P 500's performance in the last several weeks has been similar to its performance around the 2007 cut, there are some notable differences.
