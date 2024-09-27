In September, German unemployment decreased by 65,600, lowering the unemployment figure to 2.806 million. If you're wondering how this number could suggest a cooling in the market, consider this, compared with September last year, unemployment was up by almost 180,000 and
Cooling Of German Labor Market Continues In September
Summary
- The gradual cooling of the German labour market continues, providing further arguments for the European Central Bank doves to put an October rate cut back on the table.
- Recruitment plans in both industry and services have already fallen to the lowest level in a year.
- Let’s not forget that the labour market is always a lagging and not a leading indicator.
