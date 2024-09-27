Summit Materials: Good Growth Prospects Should Drive Further Upside

Sep. 27, 2024
GS Analytics
Summary

  • Summit Materials, Inc. has strong growth prospects driven by price increases, easing volume comparisons, and robust demand in public infrastructure and manufacturing sectors.
  • Margins are expected to improve due to cost synergies from acquisitions, moderating inflation, and productivity gains despite recent weather-related volume declines.
  • The stock is trading at a discount to its historical averages, with potential for P/E multiple re-rating and high double-digit EPS growth in the coming years.
Investment Thesis

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) has good growth prospects ahead. The company’s revenue growth should continue to benefit from the carryover impact of past price increases as well as incremental pricing moving forward. Additionally, I expect volumes to start recovering given

We focus on GARP (Growth at reasonable Price) opportunities in industrial, consumer, and technology sectors. Please click the "Follow" button to receive our latest research. If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to us through the comments section of our articles or SA messaging functionality. Ashish S. previously contributed with us but is currently contributing under a separate SA author profile

