Betting Big On Union Pacific: The Railroad King Of Dividend Growth

Sep. 27, 2024 3:46 PM ETUnion Pacific Corporation (UNP) Stock
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader
(16min)

Summary

  • Union Pacific's operational excellence, including improved freight car velocity and lower terminal dwell times, positions it for long-term success and elevated shareholder returns.
  • Strategic investments in high-demand routes and technology upgrades are expected to drive future growth and efficiencies, even in a challenging macroeconomic environment.
  • The company's strong commitment to shareholder returns is evident through its 125-year dividend history, a 45% payout ratio, and a robust buyback program.
  • Despite economic uncertainties and weaker growth expectations, Union Pacific's industry-leading network efficiencies and strategic focus make it a reliable dividend growth stock.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT®+HOYA Capital. Learn More »

Union Pacific train cars in Bailey Yard in North Platte, Nebraska, USA world.

JHVEPhoto

Introduction

It's time to talk about one of my favorite dividend stocks. That company is Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), one of the companies included in a recent article titled "The Ultimate 5: My Highest-Conviction Dividend Stocks."

My most recent

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
35.36K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT®+HOYA Capital.

As a member of the iREIT®+HOYA Capital team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UNP, NSC, CP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About UNP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on UNP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
UNP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News