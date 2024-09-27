China's Dragon Awakens: This Time Is Different (Technical Analysis)

Sep. 27, 2024 3:48 PM ETFXI, KWEB, BABA, TCEHY, BABAF, TCTZF
The Hermit Trader profile picture
The Hermit Trader
3.36K Followers
(4min)

Summary

  • China stocks are extremely under-owned and sentiment is dire. They have the potential to embark on a multi-month bull run.
  • The recent China stimulus sparked a big rally in indices and stocks. While prior interventions fell flat quickly, this time looks different.
  • We could be looking at a generational buying opportunity in China stocks, with many stocks having the potential to double or triple in value.

Two Chinese dragons for Chinese new year

Videowok_art

The majority of market participants must have been surprised by the recent resurgence in Chinese stocks.

The catalyst was a stimulus package issued by the Chinese government worth an estimated CNY 2 trillion (or USD 284 billion).

While definitely

This article was written by

The Hermit Trader profile picture
The Hermit Trader
3.36K Followers
Price action and charts. On Substack @thehermittrader

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in KWEB, FXI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FXI--
iShares China Large-Cap ETF
KWEB--
KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF
BABA--
Alibaba Group Holding Limited
TCEHY--
Tencent Holdings Limited
BABAF--
Alibaba Group Holding Limited
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News