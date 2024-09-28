Get ahead of the market by subscribing to Seeking Alpha's Stocks to Watch, a preview of key events scheduled for the coming week. The newsletter keeps you informed of the biggest stories set to make headlines, including upcoming IPOs, investor days, earnings reports and conference presentations.

The release of the U.S. jobs report for September on Friday will be the highlight of the week ahead. Economists expect 140K job additions for the month and for the unemployment rate to keep steady at 4.2%. Hourly earnings growth is seen edging lower to +0.3% month-month from the +0.4% pace in August. While the labor market has been soft, Deutsche Bank thinks the low level of jobless claims suggests that the September employment report should be decent enough to support the soft-landing scenario. On Seeking Alpha, Stratos Capital Partners reasoned that if the bullish vibe picks up again in the market, investors can overcome the S&P 500 Index's bias for assigning a higher weighting to companies with larger market capitalization by choosing to invest in equal-weighted indices that include the same set of S&P 500 companies, such as the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) or the Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL).

A major port strike could become a factor next week unless a new contract is not approved by the International Longshoremen's Association. As many as 36 East Coast and Gulf Coast ports could be impacted. Shipping costs, including freight, warehousing, and drayage rates, could rise due to increased demand for alternative routes if an extended strike were to take place.

The earnings calendar in the week ahead is headlined by Nike's (NYSE:NKE) earnings report on October 1. Opinions are divided on the athletic apparel stock. Seeking Alpha analyst Luca Socci recently presented the bearish case on Nike, while Noah's Arc