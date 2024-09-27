As the stock market continues to race toward new heights, investors should deploy extreme caution when it comes to investing in growth stocks. Though a rising tide may seem to be lifting all boats right now, companies with deteriorating fundamentals plus a
Palo Alto Networks: The Stock's Heyday Is Behind Us
Summary
- Palo Alto Networks, Inc. faces significant risks, including technology shifts to the cloud, market share losses, slowing billings, and weakening margins.
- Despite these risks, Palo Alto Networks trades at high valuation multiples, reflecting an outdated high-growth stock perception.
- The company's growth rates have slowed, with FY25 revenue growth projected at 13-14%, down from 16% in FY24.
- The stock is ripe for a correction. I'm reiterating my sell rating, and recommending investors take profits here to invest in other stocks.
