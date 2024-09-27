Costco (NASDAQ:COST) stock is the gift that keeps on giving. In fact, it gives so much that many investors call it a bubble stock. Those concerns are valid when considering its sky-high P/E multiple, which is near an all-time high. While it's
Costco Stock: The Gift That Keeps On Giving, Until It Doesn't
Summary
- Costco's Q4 and Fiscal 2024 earnings were solid but not surprising, with EPS up 8.8% and adjusted net sales up 7.3% year-over-year.
- Despite its high-quality business, I rate Costco stock as a Hold due to its high valuation and overextended P/E multiple.
- My H-model valuation suggests Costco stock is worth $725.49 per share, indicating potential downside from its current price.
- While the stock is overvalued, I don't recommend shorting it due to its raging uptrend. Instead, I advise waiting for a better entry price.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.