My Replacement For Cash: SHV

Colorado Wealth Management Fund profile picture
Colorado Wealth Management Fund
Investing Group Leader
(5min)

Summary

  • The iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) is a low-volatility ETF holding short-term Treasuries, ideal for parking idle cash with a low expense ratio of 0.15%.
  • SHV offers interest income on Treasuries, closely tracking short-term interest rates, making it a better alternative to traditional savings accounts.
  • I use SHV to earn interest on idle cash, keeping my checking accounts low to avoid losing potential interest income. That's pretty much the whole purpose of these ETFs.
  • The REIT Forum members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Financial success concept

J Studios

It's time for a quick look at the iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

This is a very simple ETF. It holds short-term Treasuries. The duration is very low, and the credit quality is all Treasuries, so you can expect volatility to

Want the best research? It’s time to raise your game. Get access to several features you won’t find on the public side.

You can get access to everything we have to offer right now. Try our service and decide for yourself.

This article was written by

Colorado Wealth Management Fund profile picture
Colorado Wealth Management Fund
61.91K Followers

Join our free service or read our blog posts (full articles w/ discount link). Click full bio for links. Contact me if they don't work.

I'm known for posting snarky articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SHV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SHV ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SHV

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SHV
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News