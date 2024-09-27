As we noted in one of our commentaries earlier this month, September has a history of bad vibes for equity markets. For a while there, it seemed like this was going to be one of those glass-half-empty
The Tailwinds Of September
Summary
- This year has been the story of three tailwinds that combined to take the edge off seasonal negativity and deliver unto us a pleasantly sustainable rally through the second half of the month.
- A series of subsequent earnings reports seemed to suggest that demand for AI-related products and services was not abating at all.
- The second tailwind arrived on September 18 courtesy of Jay Powell and his colleagues on the Federal Open Market Committee, in the form of a jumbo rate cut.
- China finally managed to put together a package bold enough to capture investors’ attention.
