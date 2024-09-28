Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) looks ready to appreciate on the strength of a new drug approval, as well as improved technicals. The large cap pharmaceutical company performed poorly throughout 2023 and finally reached a capitulatory bottom in the spring
Bristol-Myers Squibb Likely To Revalue Higher Following New Drug Approval
- Bristol-Myers Squibb's stock is poised to rise due to the FDA approval of Cobenfy, a novel antipsychotic for schizophrenia, and improved technicals.
- The company's $14 billion acquisition of Karuna Therapeutics and subsequent drug approval validates the investment and supports a higher stock price.
- BMY's strong oncology portfolio, including Opdivo and Revlimid, and recent acquisitions bolster its fundamentals, targeting a price range of $59.50 to $61.60.
- Risks include revenue impact from Medicare's recent price negotiation for Eliquis and elevated debt from recent acquisitions.
