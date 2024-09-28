Reshoring Special Report: Vietnam Sees Strongest Reshoring-Related Growth Over Past Year

Sep. 28, 2024 2:00 AM ETEWM, EWW, FLMX, MEXX, TUR, VNM, VNAM, ASHR, KBA, CAF, CHAU, CNYA, AFTY, KALL, ASHS, CNXT, KSTR, CXSE1 Comment
Markit profile picture
Markit
3.14K Followers
(16min)

Summary

  • Vietnam leads reshoring growth, with 37% of manufacturers seeing demand improvement and 46% optimistic about future opportunities.
  • Large firms across all countries are more likely to benefit from reshoring, with Vietnam and Mexico showing the highest optimism.
  • Key challenges include the cost/availability of capital, with specific national issues like security in Mexico and skilled labor shortages in Turkey and Malaysia.

A world globe with a Vietnamese flag pin showing Vietnam

Richard Drury

Companies in the Malaysia, Mexico, Turkey and Vietnam manufacturing PMI® panels were invited to take part in a special reshoring survey in May 2024. Firms offered their insights surrounding the impact of reshoring on order books, their expectations for the year ahead and

This article was written by

Markit profile picture
Markit
3.14K Followers
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EWM--
iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF
EWW--
iShares MSCI Mexico ETF
FLMX--
Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF
MEXX--
Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3 ETF
TUR--
iShares MSCI Turkey ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News