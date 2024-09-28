Companies in the Malaysia, Mexico, Turkey and Vietnam manufacturing PMI® panels were invited to take part in a special reshoring survey in May 2024. Firms offered their insights surrounding the impact of reshoring on order books, their expectations for the year ahead and
Reshoring Special Report: Vietnam Sees Strongest Reshoring-Related Growth Over Past Year
Summary
- Vietnam leads reshoring growth, with 37% of manufacturers seeing demand improvement and 46% optimistic about future opportunities.
- Large firms across all countries are more likely to benefit from reshoring, with Vietnam and Mexico showing the highest optimism.
- Key challenges include the cost/availability of capital, with specific national issues like security in Mexico and skilled labor shortages in Turkey and Malaysia.
