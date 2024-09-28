TCW High Yield Bond Fund Q2 2024 Commentary

The performance data presented represents past performance and is no guarantee of future results. Returns assume all income items are reinvested. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data presented. Performance data current to the most recent month end is available on the Fund's website at TCW.com. Investment returns and principal value will fluctuate with market conditions. The value of an investment in the Fund, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than its original purchase cost. Please see additional disclosures on the following page(s). IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE This material may include estimates, projections and other "forward-looking" statements. Actual events may differ substantially from those presented. TCW assumes no duty to update any such statements. Performance Detail as of March 31, 2024 Annualized (%) March 1Q 1 Year 3 Year 5 Year 10 Year Since Inception 1 TGHYX (I Share) Inception Date 2/1/1282 2 0.83 1.32 9.11 1.95 4.43 4.36 6.72 MUTF:TGHNX (N Share) Inception Date 2/26/1222 0.64 1.09 8.63 1.61 4.14 4.08 5.03 FTSE U.S. High Yield Cash Pay Capped Custom Index 3 1.17 1.57 11.34 2.40 3.96 4.12 7.28-I; 6.07-N Expense Ratio (%) I Share N Share Gross 0.88 1.37 Net 4 0.55 0.80 Click to enlarge Annual fund operating expenses as stated in the Prospectus dated March 1, 2024, excluding interest and acquired fund fees and expenses, if any. The performance data presented represents past performance and is no guarantee of future results. Returns assume all income items are reinvested. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data presented. Performance data current to the most recent month end is available on the Fund's website at TCW.com. Investment returns and principal value will fluctuate with market conditions. The value of an investment in the Fund, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than its original purchase cost. The annualized since inception return for the index reflects the inception date of the TCW Class I and N Share Funds, respectively. For periods 2/1/1989- 3/31/2024; 2/26/1999-3/31/2024. Since inception returns include the performance of the predecessor limited partnership for periods before the Fund's registration became effective. The predecessor limited partnership was not registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 ("1940 Act") and, therefore, was not subject to certain investment restrictions imposed by the 1940 Act. If the limited partnership was registered under the 1940 Act, its performance may have been adversely affected. FTSE U.S. High Yield Cash Pay Capped Custom Index(TCW High Yield Bond Fund Benchmark) - Effective May 1, 2018, the Index was renamed the FTSE U.S. High Yield Cash Pay Custom Index. The custom index is a blend of the FTSE U.S. High Yield Cash Pay Index and the FTSE U.S. High Yield Cash Pay Capped Index. The FTSE U.S. High Yield Cash Pay Index is created by removing the bonds in the Deferred-Interest Index from the FTSE U.S. High-Yield Market Index. It includes only cash-pay bonds (both registered and Rule 144A) with at least one year to maturity and at least USD 250 million outstanding. The FTSE U.S. High Yield Cash Pay Capped Index includes only cash-pay bonds of high yield debt issued by corporations domiciled in the U.S. or Canada (both registered and Rule 144A) with at least one year to maturity and at least USD 250 million outstanding. It caps the total debt of any single issuer at USD 15 billion of par amount outstanding and also delays the entry of fallen angels for a minimum of one month after their downgrade to high-yield status. The index is not available for direct investment; therefore its performance does not reflect a reduction for fees or expenses incurred in managing a portfolio. The securities in the index may be substantially different from those in the Fund. Effective March 1, 2024, the Fund's investment advisor has agreed to waive fees and/or reimburse expenses to limit the Fund's total annual operating expenses (excluding interest, brokerage, extraordinary expenses and acquired fund fees and expenses, if any) to 0.55% of average daily net assets with respect to Class I shares and 0.80% of average daily net assets with respect to Class N shares. The contractual fee waiver/expense reimbursement will remain in place through March 1, 2025 and before that date, the investment advisor may not terminate this arrangement without approval of the Board of Directors. Source: TCW, FactSet, State Street B&T Investment Risks High yield securities may be subject to greater fluctuations in value and risk of loss of income and principal than higher rated securities. It is important to note that the Fund is not guaranteed by the U.S. Government. Fixed income investments entail interest rate risk, the risk of issuer default, issuer credit risk, and price volatility risk. Funds investing in bonds can lose their value as interest rates rise and an investor can lose principal. Mortgage-backed and other asset-backed securities often involve risks that are different from or more acute than risks associated with other types of debt instruments. MBS related to floating rate loans may exhibit greater price volatility than a fixed rate obligation of similar credit quality. With respect to non-agency MBS, there are no direct or indirect government or agency guarantees of payments in pools created by non-governmental issuers. Non-agency MBS are also not subject to the same underwriting requirements for the underlying mortgages that are applicable to those mortgage- related securities that have a government or government-sponsored entity guarantee. Please see the Fund's Prospectus for more information on these and other risks. IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE Glossary of Terms Agency MBS- The purchase of mortgage-backed securities issued by government-sponsored enterprises such as Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac. Asset- Backed Securities- A financial security backed by a loan, lease or receivables against assets other than real estate and mortgage-backed securities. Basis Point ('bps') - One hundredth of one percent, used chiefly in expressing differences of interest rates. BB Rating- Bonds which are less vulnerable to nonpayment than other speculative issues. However, they face major ongoing uncertainties or exposure to adverse business, financial, or economic conditions which could lead to the obligor's inadequate capacity to meet its financial commitment on the obligation. B Rating- An opinion that the issuer has the current capacity to meet its debt obligations but faces more solvency risk than a BB-rated issue and less than a B- rated issue if business, financial, or economic conditions change measurably. Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index- A market capitalization-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate debt issues, including government, corporate, asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, with maturities of at least one year. The index is not available for direct investment; therefore its performance does not reflect a reduction for fees or expenses incurred in managing a portfolio. The securities in the index may be substantially different from those in the Fund. Portfolio characteristics and securities are subject to change at any time. CCC Rating- A CCC rating represents an extremely high risk bond or investment; banks are not allowed to invest in CCC rated bonds. CCC bonds are junk bonds. Corporate - Of or relating to a bond issued by a corporation as opposed to a bond issued by the U.S. Treasury, a non-U.S. government or a municipality. Credit- A contractual agreement in which a borrower receives something of value now and agrees to repay the lender at a later date, generally with interest. Credit also refers to the creditworthiness or credit history of an individual or company. Default- The failure to promptly pay interest or principal when due. Duration- A measure of the sensitivity of the price (the value of principal) of a fixed-income investment to a change in interest rates. Duration is expressed as a number of years. Rising interest rates mean falling bond prices, while declining interest rates mean rising bond prices. Euro- The official currency of the European Union's ('EU') member states. Expense Ratio- A measure of what it costs an investment company to operate a mutual fund. Federal Reserve(the Fed) - The central bank of the United States which regulates the U.S. monetary and financial system. Floating Rate- Any interest rate that changes on a periodic basis. The change is usually tied to movement of an outside indicator, such as the prime interest rate. GDP (Gross Domestic Product)- The market value of all final goods and services produced within a country in a given period of time. High Yield- A bond that is rated below investment grade. Inflation- A condition of a rise in the general level of prices of goods and services in an economy over a period of time. Investment Grade- A bond that is rated Baa3/BBB- or higher by Moody's, Standard & Poors and Fitch. Leverage- The use of borrowed money to increase investing power. A firm with significantly more debt than equity is considered to be highly leveraged. Liquidity- The ability to convert an asset to cash quickly. MBS(Mortgage-Backed Securities) - A type of asset-backed security that is secured by a mortgage or collection of mortgages. These securities must also be grouped in one of the top two ratings as determined by a accredited credit rating agency, and usually pay periodic payments that are similar to coupon payments. Furthermore, the mortgage must have originated from a regulated and authorized financial institution. Monetary Policy- The actions of a central bank, currency board or other regulatory committee that determine the size and rate of growth of the money supply, which in turn affects interest rates. Non-agency - Mortgage backed securities made up of mortgage loans that are not guaranteed by a government-supported agency. Non-Agency MBS- Mortgage backed securities sponsored by private companies other than government sponsored enterprises such as Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac. Non-cyclical- Non-cyclical stocks repeatedly outperform the market when economic growth slows. Non-cyclical securities are generally profitable regardless of economic trends because they produce or distribute goods and services we always need, including things like food, power, water, and gas. OAS (Option Adjusted Spread)- Measures the part of the yield spread between a non-Treasury security and a Treasury security once the portion attributed to the call risk is removed. The OAS allows an investor to better compare the yield spread between bonds with and without embedded options (ie, putable and callable bonds). Outperform- Outperform is when an investment is expected to perform better than the return generated by a particular index or the overall market. Since the performance of many investments is compared to a benchmark index, outperform refers to generating a higher return than a particular benchmark over time. Outperform also refers to an analyst's rating on a security, and outperform is a better rating than neutral and worse than a strong buy recommendation. Overweight - A condition where the portfolio exposure to a given asset class (or risk measure) exceeds that of the benchmark index. QE (Quantitative Easing)- A form of monetary policy in which a central bank, like the U.S. Federal Reserve, purchases securities from the open market to reduce interest rates and increase the money supply. Recession- Two consecutive quarters of negative economic growth as measured by a country's gross domestic product. REIT (Real Estate Investment Trusts)- Any corporation, trust or association that acts as an investment agent specializing in real estate and real estate mortgages under Internal Revenue Code Section 856. S&P 500- The S&P 500 Index, or Standard & Poor's 500 Index, is a market-capitalization- weighted index of 500 leading publicly traded companies in the U.S. The index actually has 503 components because three of them have two share classes listed. Soft Landing- A soft landing is the goal of a central bank when it seeks to raise interest rates just enough to stop an economy from overheating and experiencing high inflation, without causing a severe downturn. Spread- The difference between the bid and the ask price of a security or asset. Tightening- Short for tight monetary policy. A situation in which a central bank enacts relatively high target interest rates to lower the available of credit. Effectively "tightening" the supply of credit. Total Return- The rate of return on a security, including income from dividends and interest, as well as appreciation or depreciation in the price of the security, over a given time period of time. Underweight- A condition where a portfolio does not hold a sufficient amount of a particular security when compared to the security's weight in the underlying benchmark portfolio. UST Curve- This curve, which relates the yield on a security to its time to maturity, is based on the closing market bid prices on the most recently auctioned Treasury securities in the over-the-counter market. U.S. Treasuries (U.S. Treasury Securities)- Bills, notes and bonds that are debt obligations of the U.S. government. Valuations- The process of determining the current worth of an asset or company. There are many techniques that can be used to determine value, some are subjective and others are objective. Volatility- A measure of the risk of price moves for a security calculated from the standard deviation of day to day logarithmic historical price changes. Valuations- The process of determining the current worth of an asset or company. There are many techniques that can be used to determine value, some are subjective and others are objective. Volatility- A measure of the risk of price moves for a security calculated from the standard deviation of day to day logarithmic historical price changes. Widening- If the market becomes more skeptical about the creditworthiness of an issuing company, the spread of that company's bonds widens (its yield relative to the benchmark widens). Yield- The income return on an investment. This refers to the interest or dividends received from a security and is usually expressed annually as a percentage based on the investment's cost, its current market value or its face value. Yield Curve - A curve on a graph in which the yield of fixed-interest securities is plotted against the length of time they have to run to maturity.