China's Policy Measures: A Pivotal Week?

Summary

  • China’s policymakers have announced a significant package of easing measures designed to lift China from a state of entrenched economic weakness.
  • The reception from global markets has been very positive so far, with the CSI 300 Index and the Shanghai Composite Index erasing all of their losses year-to-date.
  • Policymakers will be acutely aware that elevated debt levels and low confidence among China’s households and corporations have rendered them unwilling to borrow more.

By Seema Shah, Chief Global Strategist and Han Peng, CFA, Quantitative Strategist

China’s policymakers have announced a significant package of easing measures designed to lift China from a state of entrenched economic weakness. Comprehensive monetary policy easing, targeted at supporting

