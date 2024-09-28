IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE This material may include estimates, projections and other "forward-looking" statements. Actual events may differ substantially from those presented. TCW assumes no duty to update any such statements. This material reflects the current opinions of the author but not necessarily those of TCW and such opinions are subject to change without notice. TCW, its officers, directors, employees or clients may have positions in securities or investments mentioned in this publication, which positions may change at any time, without notice. This material may include estimates, projections and other "forward-looking" statements. Actual events may differ substantially from those presented. TCW assumes no duty to update any such statements. All projections and estimates are based on current asset prices and are subject to change. Performance Detail as of June 30, 2024 Annualized (%) June YTD 2Q 1 Year 3 Year 5 Year 10 Year Since Inception 1 TGGBX (I Share) Inception Date 11/30/2011 0.37 -3.67 -1.34 1.62 -5.77 -1.50 -0.20 0.98 MUTF:TGGFX (N Share) Inception Date 11/30/2011 0.37 -3.72 -1.24 1.52 -5.86 -1.59 -0.25 0.94 Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond Index 0.14 -3.16 -1.10 0.93 -5.49 -2.02 -0.42 0.23-I&N Expense Ratio (%) I Share N Share Gross 1.71 2.00 Net 2 0.63 0.73 Click to enlarge Annual fund operating expenses as stated in the Prospectus dated March 1, 2024, excluding interest and acquired fund fees and expenses, if any. The performance data presented represents past performance and is no guarantee of future results. Returns assume all income items are reinvested. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data presented. Performance data current to the most recent month end is available on the Fund's website at TCW.com. The annualized since inception return for the index reflects the inception date of the Class I & N Share Funds. For period 11/30/2011-6/30/2024. Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond Index - Provides a broad-based measure of the global investment grade fixed-rate debt markets. Bloomberg does not guarantee the timeliness, accurateness, or completeness of any data or information relating to any TCW product or portfolio. Investment Risks It is important to note that the Fund is not guaranteed by the U.S. Government. Fixed income investments entail interest rate risk, the risk of issuer default, issuer credit risk, and price volatility risk. Funds investing in bonds can lose their value as interest rates rise and an investor can lose principal. Mortgage-backed and other asset-backed securities often involve risks that are different from or more acute than risks associated with other types of debt instruments. MBS related to floating rate loans may exhibit greater price volatility than a fixed rate obligation of similar credit quality. With respect to non-agency MBS, there are no direct or indirect government or agency guarantees of payments in pools created by non-governmental issuers. Non-agency MBS are also not subject to the same underwriting requirements for the underlying mortgages that are applicable to those mortgage-related securities that have a government or government-sponsored entity guarantee. Fund share prices and returns will fluctuate with market conditions, currencies, and the economic and political climates where the investments are made. Emerging markets securities carry special risks, such as less developed or less efficient trading markets, a lack of company information, and differing auditing and legal standards. The securities markets of emerging markets countries can be extremely volatile. The Fund's investments denominated in foreign currencies will decline in value if the foreign currency declines in value relative to the U.S. dollar. The Fund may use leverage to increase its net income, but these activities entail the risk that under certain market conditions the cost of leverage could exceed the return of the fund, reducing returns to shareholders. The use of leverage may cause a Fund to liquidate portfolio positions when it may not be advantageous to do so to satisfy its obligations or to meet segregation requirements. This may cause a Fund to be more volatile, which may increase the risk of investment loss. Shares of closed-end investment companies frequently trade at a discount to their net asset value, which may increase investors' risk of loss. A closed- end fund is not continuously offered. After the initial public offering, shares are sold on the open market through a stock exchange. This risk may be greater for investors expecting to sell their shares in a relatively short period after completion of the public offering. Please see the Fund's Prospectus for more information on these and other risks. IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE Glossary of Terms ABS (Asset-Backed Securities)- A financial security backed by a loan, lease or receivables against assets other than real estate and mortgage-backed securities. Agency MBS- The purchase of mortgage-backed securities issued by government-sponsored enterprises such as Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac. Amortization- The paying off of debt with a fixed repayment schedule in regular installments over a period of time. Basis Point ('bps')- One hundredth of one percent, used chiefly in expressing differences of interest rates. BOJ (Bank of Japan)- Japanese central bank. Central Bank- A monopolized and often nationalized institution given privileged control over the production and distribution of money and credit. CLO (Collateralized Loan Obligations)- A special purpose vehicle (SPV) with securitization payments in the form of different tranches. Financial institutions back this security with receivables from loans. CMBS (Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities)- A debt obligation that represents claims to the cash flows from pools of mortgage loans on commercial property. Cohort- A group who shared a particular characteristic or a particular time span. Collateral- Property or other assets that a borrower offers a lender to secure a loan. Core CPI (Core Consumer Price Index)- A measure that examines the weighted average of prices of a basket of consumer goods and services excluding food and energy. Core PCE Index- Measures the prices paid by consumers for goods and services without the volatility caused by movements in food and energy prices to reveal underlying inflation trends. Corporate - Of or relating to a bond issued by a corporation as opposed to a bond issued by the U.S. Treasury, a non-U.S. government or a municipality. Corporate Credit- A term that is used in written investment materials and commentaries to refer to a corporation's debt or to the corporate debt market as a whole. CPI (Consumer Price Index)- Measures the average change in prices over time that consumers pay for a basket of goods and services. Cyclical - A cyclical stock is a stock highly correlated to changes in the economy. Developed Markets- Countries that have sound, well-established economies and are therefore thought to offer safer, more stable investment opportunities than developing markets. Dove/Dovish- An economic policy advisor who promotes monetary policies that involve the maintenance of low interest rates, believing that inflation and its negative effects will have a minimal impact on society. Statements that suggest that inflation will have a minimal impact are called "dovish." Duration- A measure of the sensitivity of the price (the value of principal) of a fixed-income investment to a change in interest rates. Duration is expressed as a number of years. Rising interest rates mean falling bond prices, while declining interest rates mean rising bond prices. DXY (U.S. Dollar Index)- An index (or measure) of the value of the United States dollar relative to a basket of foreign currencies. ECB (European Central Bank)- The European Central Bank (ECB) is the central bank responsible for monetary policy of the European Union (EU) member countries that have adopted the euro currency. This currency union is known as the eurozone and currently includes 19 countries. The ECB's primary objective is price stability in the euro area. Emerging Markets Credits- Emerging markets bonds (debt). Federal Reserve (the Fed)- The central bank of the United States which regulates the U.S. monetary and financial system. FFELP (Federal Family Education Loan Program)- Student loans made through this program are funded by private lenders and are insured by guaranty agencies and reinsured by the federal government. GBP- British pound. G10- The Group of Ten or G10 is a group of 11 industrialized nations that have similar economic interests. The G10 was formed when the wealthiest members of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) agreed to be part of the General Agreements to Borrow ('GAB'), so as to provide more funding for the IMF's usage. Hawkishness- Generally favoring relatively high interest rates in order to keep inflation in check. High Yield- A bond that is rated below investment grade. Inflation- A condition of a rise in the general level of prices of goods and services in an economy over a period of time. Inflationary- Of, associated with, or tending to cause inflation. Investment Grade- A bond that is rated Baa3/BBB- or higher by Moody's, Standard & Poors and Fitch. Labor Market- The nominal market in which workers find paying work, employers find willing workers, and wage rates are determined. LTV (Loan to Value)- A ratio of the percentage of a loan to the value of an asset purchase. Macroeconomic- Relating to the branch of economics concerned with large-scale or general economic factors, such as interest rates and national productivity. MBS (Mortgage- Backed Securities)- A type of asset-backed security that is secured by a mortgage or collection of mortgages. These securities must also be grouped in one of the top two ratings as determined by an accredited credit rating agency, and usually pay periodic payments that are similar to coupon payments. Furthermore, the mortgage must have originated from a regulated and authorized financial institution. Monetary Policy- The actions of a central bank, currency board or other regulatory committee that determine the size and rate of growth of the money supply, which in turn affects interest rates. Non-Agency MBS- Mortgage backed securities sponsored by private companies other than government sponsored enterprises such as Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac. Non-cyclical- Non-cyclical stocks repeatedly outperform the market when economic growth slows. Non-cyclical securities are generally profitable regardless of economic trends because they produce or distribute goods and services we always need, including things like food, power, water, and gas. Off-Index- Securities that are not part of the Fund's benchmark index. Outperform- Outperform is when an investment is expected to perform better than the return generated by a particular index or the overall market. Since the performance of many investments is compared to a benchmark index, outperform refers to generating a higher return than a particular benchmark over time. Outperform also refers to an analyst's rating on a security, and outperform is a better rating than neutral and worse than a strong buy recommendation. Overweight - A condition where the portfolio exposure to a given asset class (or risk measure) exceeds that of the benchmark index. PBOC (People's Bank of China)- China central bank. PCE (Personal Consumption Expenditure)- The primary measure of consumer spending on goods and services in the U.S. economy. S&P 500- The S&P 500 Index, or Standard & Poor's 500 Index, is a market-capitalization-weighted index of 500 leading publicly traded companies in the U.S. The index actually has 503 components because three of them have two share classes listed. Securitized- When a bank pools together different kinds of loans to clear them off its balance sheet, to free up credit for new lenders, and to create new securities that can be marketed and sold to investors. Sovereign- A national government within a given country. Sovereign Yield- The interest rate paid on a government (Sovereign) bond. In other words, it is the rate of interest at which a national government can borrow. Spread- The difference between the bid and the ask price of a security or asset. Tightening- Short for tight monetary policy. A situation in which a central bank enacts relatively high target interest rates to lower the available of credit. Effectively "tightening" the supply of credit. Underperformance- When an investment is underperforming, it is not keeping pace with other securities or indices. Underweight- A condition where a portfolio does not hold a sufficient amount of a particular security when compared to the security's weight in the underlying benchmark portfolio. U.S. Treasury- The U.S. Treasury is the government department responsible for issuing all Treasury bonds, notes and bills. Volatility- A measure of the risk of price moves for a security calculated from the standard deviation of day to day logarithmic historical price changes. Yield- The income return on an investment. This refers to the interest or dividends received from a security and is usually expressed annually as a percentage based on the investment's cost, its current market value or its face value. 