TCW Short Term Bond Fund Q2 2024 Commentary

Market Review: The Defiant Ones?
Fresh from a vigorous ten-week rally that closed 2023 across equity and bond (finally!) markets alike, the calendar rolled over with optimism that (1) the Federal Reserve (Fed) was done hiking and (2) its array of closely-monitored economic measures would cooperate to facilitate a sooner-than-later pivot to easing. While nothing developed of sufficient surprise (yet!) that swayed expectations to a resumption of further tightening to monetary policy, there were ample instances of data appearing to defy the cumulative weight of 525 basis points ('bps') in hikes to delay anticipation of when easing might kickoff, and the would-be frequency of cuts thereafter. Mainly, the “defiant ones” included jobs, prices and growth, reports of which suggested no urgency to the Fed for a cut, particularly on the inflation front, as the CPI climbed 0.4% in both January and February, hardly evidence of surrender. Those prints, along with ongoing robustness in non-farm payrolls and a healthy expansion to GDP, caused rates market participants to reassess expectations for the path of Fed policy, with projections of an initial cut moved to June from March and 150 bps of 2024 easing trimmed to 75 bps. The Fed, for its part, maintained its resolve and gave no indication it was inclined to ease prematurely on unsupportive indicators. Against this backdrop, every tenor across the U.S. Treasury curve moved higher on the quarter, some 40 to 50 bps beyond the 2-Year (US2Y), continuing the inversion and delivering a reality check on what was an exuberant end to last year, in terms of hopes for the elusive soft landing and market returns.
Though the equity market seemed unfazed on the potential postponement of a return to an accommodative Fed trend with the S&P 500 (SP500, SPX) notching a 10%-plus gain for the second consecutive quarter, the bond market bore the brunt of the backup in U.S. Treasury rates. The Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index fell 0.8%, though an improved initial yield profile and positive sector effects, especially corporate, muted some of the drawdown versus earlier quarters of rising rates dating back to early 2022. To wit, yield spreads in the U.S. Investment Grade Credit sector declined to a cycle-low 83 bps over U.S. Treasury issues and drove good relative performance, albeit still on negative returns of 0.4%. The shorter duration character of high yield corporates, combined with equity-like enthusiasm, brought positive total returns of 1.5%, more than eclipsing the impact of higher rates with +160 bps of duration-adjusted performance. In the securitized markets, private label (non-agency) commercial mortgage-backed securities ('CMBS') issues were the biggest beneficiaries of the equity-bond “optimism gap”, outpacing comparable-maturity U.S. Treasury issues by 240 bps. Turning to residential MBS, the non-agency sector performed well amid sustained demand and resilient home prices, though the higher U.S. Treasury levels and attendant pickup in rate volatility weighed on agency MBS returns, both absolute and relative. Finally, asset-backed securities (ABS) managed a 0.7% gain, with the sector benefitting from short durations and strong new-issue sponsorship on attractive yields.
Performance
Despite Treasury yields moving higher throughout the quarter on recalibrated expectations for inflation and the future path of Fed policy, the TCW Short Term Bond Fund I-Class (MUTF:TGSMX, “Fund”) gained 0.73% (net of fees), though this trailed the FTSE 1-Year U.S. Treasury Index (“Index”) by 13 bps. Relative underperformance was attributable almost entirely to the Fund’s duration position, which remained longer than the Index during the period while extending in February alongside the backup in rates. Meanwhile, exposure to fixed income spread sectors benefitted returns as nearly every sector outpaced duration-adjusted Treasuries over the quarter, with the Fund’s positions among securitized products providing the greatest benefit. Holdings of single asset single borrower non-agency CMBS performed well given a reduction in yield premiums and increased demand, while AAA-rated CLOs also contributed. In residential MBS, the greatest impact came from non-agency MBS holdings, particularly high-quality legacy collateral, while agency MBS exposure had little impact on the quarter as the benefit from sector exposure was offset by issue selection within the space. Finally, the allocation to short corporates boosted relative returns as they bested comparable short duration Treasuries, with the focus on financials providing an added benefit as it was the best-performing corporate sector.
The performance data presented represents past performance and is no guarantee of future results. Returns assume all income items are reinvested. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data presented. Performance data current to the most recent month end is available on the Fund’s website at TCW.com. Investment returns and principal value will fluctuate with market conditions. The value of an investment in the Fund, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than its original purchase cost.
Outlook and Positioning
Though the U.S. economy has seemingly defied all expectations throughout the course of this Fed hiking cycle, the impacts of 525 bps of Fed hikes and ongoing inversion of the yield curve cannot be fully discounted, even if they have thus far been held off. Indeed, the well-documented consumer spending of pandemic-era excess savings helped to blunt the initial impact, while 2023’s continuation of the consumer dissaving theme with increased short-term credit utilization, including “buy now, pay later” schemes, helped further propel economic growth from the consumer side. However, credit comes at a cost, and the growing balance on consumer credit cards and other financing options comes at a time where the interest on those balances are at extremely elevated levels. For lenders, this has translated to growing losses on unsecured consumer loans and commensurate tightening of lending standards, which will only serve to further slow the economy once it turns. On the corporate side, businesses are now multiple years into an elevated interest rate regime and have likely exhausted the primary means of protecting margins, including price reductions, hiring freezes, and a furloughing of employees to part time work, with layoffs the final piece that loosens the labor market and pushes the economy into a recession. In this environment, the yield curve is expected to re-steepen sharply as the Fed steps in to support the economy, shore up markets, and inject liquidity into the system.
Duration positioning remains longer than typical with a focus on front-end yields given our view that rates are restrictive and above fair value, especially in a slowing economy where inflation has generally been on a downward trend. Sector positioning currently emphasizes high-quality securitized product opportunities offering attractive risk-adjusted yields, with a focus on agency MBS. Though nominal spreads have come down from the peaks observed last May and October, they remain wide relative to historical averages and other high-quality fixed income products, creating compelling relative value that is further supported by the government guarantee and liquid nature of the sector. Non-agency MBS also offers good yields and solid fundamentals after years of amortization and housing price appreciation that has built up substantial equity in the underlying properties, incentivizing homeowners to remain current and insulating bondholders from potential losses. Meanwhile, CMBS represents a smaller and more targeted allocation with a focus on interest-only bonds and high-quality collateral, while ABS exposure emphasizes AAA-rated CLOs and private student loans. Turning to corporate credit, current market valuations present an asymmetrical risk and reward profile; the likelihood of spreads compressing meaningfully from these levels is small, while the risk of significant widening as the sector reprices to a potentially slowing economy is high. As such, Fund exposure is relatively conservative, emphasizing large banks and more defensive sectors like communications, non-cyclicals, and those not typically prone to cyclical volatility.
IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE
FTSE 1-Year Treasury Index – Represents the return of the one-year treasuries each month (auctioned monthly). It is determined by taking the 1-year T-bill at the beginning of each month and calculating its return. Effective May 1, 2018, Citigroup 1-Year Treasury Index became FTSE 1-Year Treasury Index. The index is not available for direct investment; therefore its performance does not reflect a reduction for fees or expenses incurred in managing a portfolio. The securities in the index may be substantially different from those in the Fund.
Source: TCW, FactSet, State Street B&T
Investment Risks
Glossary of Terms
