US Real GDP vs. Total Govt Expenditure & Investment has a 3rd series titled Real Private GDP that is in my opinion better at displaying the US economic activity. The reasoning behind this is that government spending is included as an additional
Real Private GDP Is The Best Measure
Summary
- Real Private GDP has been remarkably consistent from July 2009 at 2.84% annual growth despite multiple major events over the period including wars, the panic of Peak Oil, the COVID lockdown etc.
- GDP is a hindsight indicator and should not be used for forecasting, but it serves well to judge the reliability of past forecasts.
- Current guidance across most economically sensitive companies is positive.
