Eversource Energy's Grid Modernization Ambitions Position It For Growth

Sep. 28, 2024 5:12 AM ETEversource Energy (ES) Stock
Weebler Finance profile picture
Weebler Finance
19 Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • Eversource Energy is heavily investing in grid modernization to address aging infrastructure and support future energy needs, positioning itself for long-term resilience and growth in the utility sector.
  • Despite recent revenue declines, Eversource's operating income and EBITDA have shown promising growth, indicating stable performance amid a tough macro climate.
  • The company's proactive approach includes substantial investments in new substations, electric distribution, and customer service modernization programs.
  • While high debt and poor price performance are concerns, Eversource's low valuation and strong dividend yield make it a compelling long-term buy.

AI in Power Sector. Engineers night shift. Teamwork.

Daniel Balakov

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) is a producer and distributor of energy and natural gas. The company has set up a bold roadmap for the next five years, aiming to modernize its aging grid infrastructure to be better able to

This article was written by

Weebler Finance profile picture
Weebler Finance
19 Followers
I specialize in analyzing individual stocks. With a strong educational background in both finance and economics, I’ve developed a deep fascination with the stock market and the potential it offers to investors at all levels. I keep a close watch on market trends, particularly in the tech sector. My investment philosophy centers on simplicity, as I believe that while complex analysis can be valuable, fundamental financial ratios and metrics often provide the clearest insights. I write for Seeking Alpha to connect with a global community of investors. This platform’s reach and diverse audience make it a powerful resource for sharing ideas and gaining exposure.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ES Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ES

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ES
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News