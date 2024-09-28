Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) is a producer and distributor of energy and natural gas. The company has set up a bold roadmap for the next five years, aiming to modernize its aging grid infrastructure to be better able to
Eversource Energy's Grid Modernization Ambitions Position It For Growth
Summary
- Eversource Energy is heavily investing in grid modernization to address aging infrastructure and support future energy needs, positioning itself for long-term resilience and growth in the utility sector.
- Despite recent revenue declines, Eversource's operating income and EBITDA have shown promising growth, indicating stable performance amid a tough macro climate.
- The company's proactive approach includes substantial investments in new substations, electric distribution, and customer service modernization programs.
- While high debt and poor price performance are concerns, Eversource's low valuation and strong dividend yield make it a compelling long-term buy.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.