Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) finally launched the iPhone 16 line-up earlier this month, and will release iOS 18.1 next month, marking the beginning of the ‘Apple Intelligence’ era. However, the bulls may be getting ahead of themselves by expecting an iPhone super-cycle to unfold
Make No Mistake, Apple Is Paying Rent In Google's World Of AI
Summary
- The iPhone 16 launch was Apple’s big opportunity to prove it can win this AI era, but instead achieved the opposite, with the leadership gap between Apple and competitors widening.
- Apple trades at a ludicrously expensive valuation, while other exemplary Magnificent 7 stocks offer much better risk-reward.
- Although Apple recently made a key move that may not yield immediate benefits, but could pay off handsomely several years later as the AI revolution progresses onto the next phase.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.