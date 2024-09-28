Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) looks primed to have a strong final quarter of 2024 on the strength of a successful launch to the iPhone 16. Apple's sales appear likely to increase by at least seven percent
Apple Likely To Gain In The Holiday Quarter
Summary
- Apple is poised for a strong Q4 2024 and beyond, driven by the iPhone 16 launch and potential new product introductions.
- Revenue growth is expected to be 7% in 2025 and 5-7% in 2026, or greater, with gross margins in the mid-40% range.
- Risks include potential product launch failures, extended hardware upgrade cycles, and regulatory scrutiny.
- Apple shares could reach $255 in 2025, with a forward P/E of 30, but any near-term appreciation above 20% may mark a top.
