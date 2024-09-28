Power Solutions: The Rally May Be In Its Early Innings

Oakoff Investments profile picture
Oakoff Investments
Investing Group Leader
(11min)

Summary

  • Power Solutions International (PSIX) is strategically shifting to higher-margin segments, particularly in the power systems market, driven by strong demand in the data center sector.
  • Despite a 9.9% revenue decline, PSIX's gross margins improved significantly to 31.8%, thanks to favorable product mix, pricing actions, and cost management.
  • The company's financial health looks robust, with reduced debt, increased cash reserves, and strong free cash flow (despite a temporary decline due to inventory buildup).
  • PSIX remains undervalued with a P/E multiple of 8x FY2024 earnings, suggesting potential for continued stock price rally driven by fundamental improvements.
  • Although the stock has increased nine-fold in recent weeks, it remains significantly undervalued - the current rally may be in its early innings. I, therefore, rate PSIX as a "Buy"
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Beyond the Wall Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Conceptual image of geometric blocks

Richard Drury/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Company Overview And Recent Financials

Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCPK:PSIX) is a manufacturer, designer, engineer, builder, and distributor of various high-performance, emission-compliant engines and power systems. These engines are able to run on alternative fuels such as green sources

Struggle to access the latest reports from banks and hedge funds?

With just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing, you can save thousands of dollars a year on equity research reports from banks. You'll keep your finger on the pulse and have access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of this type of information.

This article was written by

Oakoff Investments profile picture
Oakoff Investments
5.65K Followers

Oakoff Investments is a personal portfolio manager and a quantitative research analyst with 5 years helping readers find a reasonable balance between growth and value by sharing proprietary Wall Street information.

He leads the investing group Beyond the Wall Investing with features that include: a fundamentals-based portfolio, weekly analysis on insights from institutional investors, regular alerts for short-term trade ideas based on technical signals, ticker feedback by request from readers, and community chat. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in PSIX, over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PSIX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PSIX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PSIX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News