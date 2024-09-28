Algonquin Stock Likely To Double After Renewables Separation

Curonian Research profile picture
Curonian Research
807 Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • Algonquin is transitioning to a pure-play regulated utility, exiting merchant power activities to reduce debt and simplify its business, creating significant shareholder value.
  • The utility sector is currently thriving due to rising power demand, declining rates and rising regulated revenues, making it an attractive investment.
  • Algonquin is trading at a significant discount to peers, with the potential for its equity value to double as it adds assets to its rate base.
  • Despite past mismanagement and high leverage, activist fund Starboard Value's involvement and recent strategic moves position Algonquin for substantial appreciation.

Electricity pilon

D-Keine

Algonquin (NYSE:AQN) is a newly streamlined pure-play regulated utility group.

The company has recently announced the disposal of its Renewable Energy Group, exiting almost all merchant power activities and re-focusing on regulated utilities.

Algonquin had previously grown rapidly

This article was written by

Curonian Research profile picture
Curonian Research
807 Followers
Long-Term Focussed In-Depth Fundamental Analysis.Former Associate at a $10 billion hedge fund, with 15 years of professional experience in equity markets. Holds a First-Class Honours degree in Financial Economics from the University of London and is a CFA Level III candidate.An avid reader and a Berkshire Hathaway buff.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AGQPF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AGQPF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AQN
--
AQNB
--
AGQPF
--
AQN:CA
--
AQN.PR.A:CA
--
AQN.PR.D:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News