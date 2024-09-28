After covering Meta (NASDAQ:META) in July, focusing on its open-source AI strategy, and putting out a Buy rating, the stock has gained almost 21% in price. On the 25th and 26th of September, the company held its Meta Connect
Meta Connect 2024 Shows Long-Term Moat Building By Innovation
Summary
- Key elements from Meta Connect 2024 included a cheap VR headset, advancements in AI translation, a shift toward a luxury tech company, and Orion AR glasses.
- The company is building a distinct moat in AR and VR and is positioning itself to be the leader in AI models. Meta is paying now to be rewarded later.
- Management has to be careful not to create further issues with social disruption with VR initiatives. I am more bullish on its AR offerings for their facilitation of organic interaction.
- Despite an operationally formidable long-term outlook, the stock valuation is currently not appealing due to lower growth anticipated for 2025 compared to 2024.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.