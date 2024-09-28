We are coming up on two years of the current bull market. January through mid-October of 2022 was a downright awful stretch for investors, and losses were largest among the mega-cap stocks. Back then, the "Magnificent Seven" moniker was not much talked about, but rather
Netflix: Expecting A Pause At The 2021 All-Time High, Earnings On Tap
Summary
- I have a hold rating on NFLX due to its strong growth trajectory but fair valuation and technical resistance near its pre-bear-market highs.
- NFLX reported strong Q2 results with EPS of $4.88 and revenue of $9.56 billion, but shares slipped due to a light top-line guide.
- Key risks include uncertainty in its paid sharing program and ad-supported tier adoption, but NFLX remains best in class in the streaming wars.
- The $610 to $625 zone offers a solid risk/reward play, with potential support at the 200-day moving average and rising trendline.
