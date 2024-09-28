Recently, I have published a couple of articles elaborating on my target retirement income portfolio, where the objective is to achieve $50,000 of annual portfolio income roughly 10 years from now. The investment approach I have applied to deliver on the objective is with
Base Load And Intermittency In My Retirement Income Portfolio
Summary
- My target retirement income portfolio aims for $50,000 annual income in 10 years, focusing on value and high-dividend stocks and minimizing income reduction risks.
- There have been some questions on my limited focus on growth assets, despite historical data showing growth outperforming value stocks over long-term horizons.
- In the article, I use the logic of base load and intermittency to explain the importance of first having a stable, predictable, and defensive core portfolio to meet the minimum targets.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of O either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.