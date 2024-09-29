Paycom Software: Long-Term Growth Prospect Remains Intact
Summary
- Paycom's revenue growth has slowed recently, but I believe it will re-accelerate due to client growth and increased revenue per client.
- Despite Q2 headwinds, Paycom's product enhancements, international expansion, and sales team growth are expected to drive future revenue growth.
- Leadership changes and retention rate declines pose risks, but management's strategic actions should mitigate these issues.
- Overall, I expect Paycom's revenue growth to accelerate over the next few years, making the stock a buy.
