6.89% Preferred Share From Dynex Capital Better Than You Think

Colorado Wealth Management Fund profile picture
Colorado Wealth Management Fund
Investing Group Leader
(5min)

Summary

  • DX-C is a top pick among mortgage REIT preferred shares, offering lower risk due to Dynex Capital's strong management and high common equity to preferred liquidation ratio.
  • The current stripped price of DX-C is just over $25.00, with a yield of 6.89%, but it will switch to a floating rate in 2025.
  • Investors should consider DX-C for its relatively low-risk profile and potential for higher yields post-2025, despite the current modest yield.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at The REIT Forum. Learn More »

Portrait of Dorset Old Tyme Bulldog

Flashpop

I’ll be reviewing a preferred share issued by Dynex Capital (DX). For investors interested in the common stock, we recently had an article come out on Seeking Alpha about their Q2 2024 performance. DX is one

Want the best research? It’s time to raise your game. Get access to several features you won’t find on the public side.

You can get access to everything we have to offer right now. Try our service and decide for yourself.

This article was written by

Colorado Wealth Management Fund profile picture
Colorado Wealth Management Fund
61.92K Followers

Join our free service or read our blog posts (full articles w/ discount link). Click full bio for links. Contact me if they don't work.

I'm known for posting snarky articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DX.PR.C either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DX.PR.C Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on DX.PR.C

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DX.PR.C
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News