I’m initiating Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) with a buy rating after Wednesday's Meta Connect 2024 live event. After tuning in to the event, I am now more confident in Meta’s AI capabilities, particularly the new AI translation tools' ability to potentially
Initiating Meta Platforms With A Buy, My New Favorite AI Name
Summary
- Meta Platforms held its Meta Connect 2024 live event on Wednesday, and I'm initiating the stock with a buy in light of that.
- Meta's competitive pricing on Quest 3S headsets versus Apple's Vision Pro positions it as a leader in the AR/VR market. When mass adoption happens, Meta will have the upper hand.
- Impressive ad revenue growth and AI ad tool adoption, coupled with cost-cutting measures, should also boost Meta's financial performance in 2025.
- Meta's valuation is attractive as well with a P/E ratio lower than peers, strong sales growth, and bullish sentiment from analysts, indicating further upside potential.
- I share my positive sentiment on Meta Platforms here and why I see more upside into 2025.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.