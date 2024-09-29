The MaM Portfolio: 2024 Q3 Update

Summary

  • We focus on high-quality, long-term investments in companies with defensible moats and low capital expenditures, aiming to beat the market through patience and superior business models.
  • Recent portfolio adjustments include selling Games Workshop, MSCI, Salesforce, and ASML, while adding Canadian Pacific, Hermès, and LVMH to enhance diversification and growth potential.
  • Our portfolio's weighted metrics show strong capital efficiency and resilience against inflation, despite short-term impacts from heavy investments in AI by tech giants.
  • We benchmark against the S&P 500, MSCI World, and Nasdaq 100, consistently outperforming the S&P and nearing the Nasdaq, thanks to our diversified, high-quality holdings.

Moats and Monopolies

Welcome to Moats and Monopolies! We do things a little differently here, and share our learning journey through regular updates of everything that we do with our own portfolio. If you want to take a look at a

Here at Moats and Monopolies, we look for the highest quality businesses around the world. We are part owners in companies with strong competitive advantages, high free cash flow margins, secure balance sheets and understandable business models.Our portfolio is openly shared exclusively on Seeking Alpha for you to follow along with our investing journey. In our analyses, we endeavour to be rationale and objective. Our aim is to find companies that will beat index funds over the long term.

