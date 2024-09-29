With the Federal Reserve's 50 bp rate cut, seven of the G10 central banks have begun an easing cycle that will extend, broaden, and may accelerate going forward. Australia and Norway will likely join the party next year, while some, like Canada and Sweden, may
October 2024 Monthly
Summary
- With the Federal Reserve's 50 bp rate cut, seven of the G10 central banks have begun an easing cycle that will extend, broaden, and may accelerate going forward.
- The euro rose for the third consecutive month in September, but it does not reflect a robust economy.
- After contracting in the first two quarters of the year, the Japanese economy has found some traction, and modest growth is expected for the remainder of the year before accelerating through the first half of next year.
- A patient Bank of England, which now has the highest policy rate in the G10 (alongside New Zealand), helped sterling outperform in September.
- The PBOC cut the 7-day repo rate by 20 bp to 1.50%, reduced the one-year Medium-Term Lending Facility rate by a record 30 bp to 2.0%, and cut reserve requirements by 0.5%.
