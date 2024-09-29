AAR Corp.: Why I Believe This Aerospace Stock Can Fly Higher

Sep. 29, 2024 7:40 AM ETAAR Corp. (AIR) Stock1 Comment
Dhierin Bechai profile picture
Dhierin Bechai
Investing Group Leader
(8min)

Summary

  • Despite underperforming the S&P 500, AAR's robust aftermarket demand and capacity expansions suggest significant upside, maintaining a buy rating with an $86 FY26 price target.
  • Sales grew 20% in Q1 FY25, driven by commercial and defense sectors, though gross profit growth was limited by contract and customer mix.
  • Risks include operating at capacity limits and lower USM sales due to airplane shortages, but efficiency improvements and capacity expansions offer growth potential.
  • With no debt maturing until 2028 and potential for refinancing at better terms, AAR's financial outlook remains strong, supporting future growth.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Aerospace Forum get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Engineers working on aircraft in aircraft maintenance factory

Monty Rakusen/DigitalVision via Getty Images

I started covering AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) in September 2023, and while I have seen many names that I covered over the past year outperform the markets, AAR was not one of them. The stock gained only

If you want full access to all our reports, data and investing ideas, join The Aerospace Forum, the #1 aerospace, defense and airline investment research service on Seeking Alpha, with access to evoX Data Analytics, our in-house developed data analytics platform. 

This article was written by

Dhierin Bechai profile picture
Dhierin Bechai
17.17K Followers

Dhierin-Perkash Bechai is an aerospace, defense and airline analyst.

Dhierin runs the investing group The Aerospace Forum, whose goal is to discover investment opportunities in the aerospace, defense and airline industry. With a background in aerospace engineering, he provides analysis of a complex industry with significant growth prospects, and offers context to developments as they occur, describing how they might affect investment theses. His investing ideas are driven by data informed analysis. The investing group also provides direct access to data analytics monitors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AIR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AIR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AIR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News