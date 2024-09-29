Last month, I updated my bearish outlook on the base metal mining giant Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) in "Rio Tinto: Iron Ore Glut Will Accelerate By Year-End, Potentially Halving EBITDA." My view was
Rio Tinto: China Economic Bazooka Delays The Inevitable For Base Metals
Summary
- China's recent fiscal and monetary policies aim to rescue its property market, temporarily boosting Rio Tinto's stock and base metal prices.
- The Chinese property bubble is unsustainable, and even aggressive policy measures may only delay inevitable declines in iron ore prices.
- Given how much iron drives its EBITDA, Rio Tinto's current valuation seems too high unless China fundamentally solves its property crisis, which I believe is unlikely.
- China's "policy bazooka" pushes construction market risks onto its currency and monetary system, potentially creating greater long-term issues than it solves.
- Rio Tinto's EBITDA for Q4 and early 2025 are improved on a ~10% rise in iron ore prices, but I do not expect those gains to last as previous stimulus efforts have failed.
