Tripadvisor: Great Value With Strong Core Franchises Still Growing
Summary
- Shares of TripAdvisor are ripe for a turnaround after a ~30% decline this year, owing to decelerating travel spending.
- Despite bookings challenges at its main website, the company's Viator and TheFork brands continue to generate double-digit revenue growth.
- The company still benefits from secular tailwinds supporting higher spending on experiences, especially powering bookings at Viator.
- My sum-of-the-parts valuation for the company is $22, separating the company's profitable legacy division from its faster-growing initiatives.
