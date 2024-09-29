This article on Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY; OTCQX:ADDDF) means to clarify even better why I recently sold out of Nike (NKE) as the stock popped after the new CEO was announced. In
Adidas Vs. Nike: Supply Issues Against Demand Woes
Summary
- Adidas has outperformed Nike recently, rebounding 82% from its 2022 low, while Nike lost 16% during the same period.
- New CEO Bjorn Gulden's strategic focus on retailer partnerships and improved fundamentals have driven Adidas' recent success.
- Despite strong momentum, Adidas still faces challenges, including lower net income margins and return on capital compared to Nike.
