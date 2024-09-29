Coca-Cola: Limited Margin Of Safety For This Dividend King
Summary
- Coca-Cola's defensive characteristics and predictable cash flows have made it attractive amid market fears, outperforming the S&P 500 over the past three months.
- Despite its strong dividend history and appeal to income-focused investors, current premium valuations offer little margin of safety for new investments.
- Coca-Cola's financial health is solid, with a healthy balance sheet and sustainable dividend payments, but I recommend waiting for a price correction.
