Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Artem Lishchuk as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access.
Cheniere Energy: Strong Returns Through Expansion And Capital Returns
Summary
- Cheniere Energy benefits from secular trends of rising LNG demand by direct ownership of the largest U.S. LNG terminals.
- Long-term contracts for 16 years in future on average and unique assets ensure predictable cash flows, with expected 75% cash flow per share growth in the next 3–4 years.
- Shares at $180 offer a 24% upside to the intrinsic value of $223, per the Discounted Cash Flow Model.
- An active share buyback program of 10% of the market cap could catalyze a share price increase.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in LNG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.