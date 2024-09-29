Imagine you have to make a call to some company for some relatively minor issue. It’s ringing, and you’re dreading what is likely coming next. The phone answers, and immediately a recorded message begins, starting a clunky conversation of
Questions Over Debt, Shrinking Revenue Advise Caution On LivePerson
Summary
- LivePerson offers AI-powered digital customer conversation solutions aimed at improving user experience, with their main product being the Conversational Cloud platform.
- Despite reporting its first net income, LivePerson faces significant medium-term debt concerns, particularly with convertible senior notes due in 2026.
- Declining revenue since 2022 and expected losses per share in the coming years raise concerns about the company's growth and profitability.
- Given the financial risks and competitive market, I recommend holding LivePerson stock, closely monitoring debt and revenue trends for future viability.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.