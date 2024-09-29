The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) is one of the alternatives in the ETF space offering exposure to equity portfolios with below-average volatility. While USMV's volatility has been one of the lowest
USMV: Low-Volatility Stands Out, Performance Not So Much
Summary
- The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) offers exposure to U.S. equities with lower volatility, focusing on defensive sectors like consumer staples, healthcare, and utilities.
- USMV's portfolio is diversified, with its largest holding, IBM, accounting for just 1.8% of the fund, and it avoids high-volatility sectors like real estate.
- The ETF's valuation is slightly higher than its low-volatility peers but lower than the broader market, driven by its underweight in high-valuation mega caps.
- USMV provides moderate returns with lower volatility, making it a defensive play suitable for navigating uncertain economic and geopolitical environments.
