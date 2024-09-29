I noted on X late last year that Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) was the standout, notoriously so, “Dow of the Dow.” That’s a moniker and category for components of the Dow Jones Industrial Average that sport the largest dividend yields. Market writers
Walgreens: So Bad It's Good Heading Into Earnings (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- Walgreens (WBA) faces a challenging outlook with weak profit forecasts and negative EPS revisions, but technical signals suggest a potential upside, prompting a buy rating.
- Despite bearish trends and a recent dividend cut, WBA's valuation metrics are extremely low, making it a high-risk, potentially undervalued investment.
- Key risks include a shift away from physical stores and commercial real estate weakness, but WBA's free cash flow remains positive, mitigating immediate cash-burn concerns.
- The stock's technical indicators show signs of a washout, with potential for a 50% rise, making it a speculative buy ahead of the Q4 report.
