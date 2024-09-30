Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC) is a solid BDC, offering a highly attractive dividend yield of over 11% when factoring in special dividends. The BDC also has a strong portfolio and exceptional dividend coverage. However, the high proportion of its income
Blue Owl Capital: Taking A Pause On This High Yielder
Summary
- Blue Owl Capital Corporation offers an attractive dividend yield of over 11% with strong dividend coverage, but caution is advised due to high PIK income and declining NIM.
- The portfolio quality remains robust, with over 81% of investments in Grade 2 and a reduction in higher-risk investments, signaling stable credit quality.
- OBDC's dividend is well-covered by net investment income, boasting a coverage ratio of nearly 130%, providing reassurance despite a slight decline in NIM.
