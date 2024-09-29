Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) (NEOE:TSLA:CA) is showing new challenges as the company prepares for an eventful October. The product lineup of the company appears to be quite stale as competitors continue to launch new products at a staggering
Tesla: Time To Cash Out Before Robotaxi Event (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- Tesla is getting ready for its robotaxi event in a few days, but the company faces an increase in headwinds.
- The next few quarters will be particularly challenging for the company as it faces a difficult competitive environment in international regions due to a stagnant product lineup.
- Google’s Waymo has set a very high bar in terms of safety and customer satisfaction, which has allowed the company to increase rides to over 100,000 trips a week.
- Tesla will likely face a massive revenue and margin headwind in 2025, which would hurt the sentiment towards the stock, despite any positive effect of the robotaxi progress.
- The recent price surge should allow investors to cash out and wait for better entry position in the future.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.