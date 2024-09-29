In our previous analysis of STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM), we focused on the company’s microcontroller business segment and highlighted its market leadership as its market share has been trending upwards, supported by its strong positioning in the industrial
STMicroelectronics: Stock Trades At Bargain Price Following Sharp Sell-Off
Summary
- STMicro's 2024 performance has been weak, with a 39% YTD decline, underperforming competitors NXP and Infineon across all product and geographic segments.
- The Microcontrollers segment, crucial for STMicro, saw a 40% YoY decline in H1 2024, significantly worse than the market's projected 3% decrease.
- STMicro's larger exposure to the industrial MCU market, which declined sharply, contrasts with competitors' better performance due to their focus on automotive MCUs.
- Despite current challenges, STMicro is projected to recover in 2025, with a substantial upside of 61.4% based on a DCF valuation, upgrading to a Strong Buy.
