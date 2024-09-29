It’s probably because I grew up in the mall-crazy period of the 1980s, but I’m constantly fascinated with retail outlets, which were or are tied to the fate of the American shopping mall industry. Some of those companies, like Sears, have come and
Mall Mainstay Abercrombie & Fitch Is A Strong Earner
Summary
- Abercrombie & Fitch is committed to malls, upgrading stores, and growing sales through its 2025 Always Forward Plan, despite declining mall foot traffic.
- The company maintains a healthy financial position with $738 million in cash and a current ratio of 1.43, though its price/book ratio is high at 6.12.
- Risks include declining mall traffic, changing fashion trends, and potential drops in consumer confidence, but improving margins and profitability trends are promising.
- I recommend Abercrombie & Fitch as a buy, with a strong brand and potential for impressive earnings growth, especially if they restore their dividend.
