Prescription For Dividends: Why Amgen Is More Than Just A Safe Bet

Sep. 30, 2024 1:32 AM ETAmgen Inc. (AMGN) Stock
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader
(11min)

Summary

  • Amgen's strong dividend growth, with a 2.8% yield and consistent hikes since 2011, offers reliable income and a healthy payout ratio.
  • Robust R&D pipeline in obesity, cardiovascular, and oncology, along with strong financials, positions Amgen for long-term growth and stability.
  • Despite underperforming the S&P 500, Amgen's focus on high-growth areas and promising new drugs provides a compelling growth narrative.
  • Trading at a reasonable valuation, Amgen's combination of consistent dividend growth and promising R&D developments makes it a worthy pick for conservative investors.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT®+HOYA Capital. Learn More »

Piggy bank with stethoscope isolated on light blue background with copy space. Health care financial checkup or saving for medical insurance costs concept.

Nudphon Phuengsuwan

Introduction

On June 4, I wrote an article titled "Amgen Is A Fantastic Dividend Growth Stock With A Weight-Loss Wild Card." Below is a part of the takeaway:

Despite recent stock price underperformance, the company's strong product portfolio, including

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
35.45K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT®+HOYA Capital.

As a member of the iREIT®+HOYA Capital team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AMGN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AMGN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMGN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News